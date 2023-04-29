Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $47,000 Stake in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Akili were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Akili during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Akili during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akili by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Akili during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akili by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of Akili stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Akili, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

