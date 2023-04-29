Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $41,000 in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nabriva Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.60 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45.
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
