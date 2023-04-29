Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 97,057 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 463,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,726. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 455.58% and a negative return on equity of 52.38%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

