Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 4,731 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,028. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

