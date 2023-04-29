Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $49,000 Position in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Upexi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upexi by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upexi by 237.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upexi in the third quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upexi by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the period. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,280. Upexi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

