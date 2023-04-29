Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,138 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of Broadwind worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWEN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Broadwind Stock Performance

BWEN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 88,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Broadwind

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.