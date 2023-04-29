Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Suzano by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,169,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,765,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Suzano by 0.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Suzano by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,366,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,155,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 156,750 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Price Performance

NYSE:SUZ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,857. Suzano has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

About Suzano

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 62.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suzano will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

