swisspartners Advisors Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 5.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,481,000 after buying an additional 194,553 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 56,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.61. 3,711,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,364. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.