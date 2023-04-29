swisspartners Advisors Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,553 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises approximately 3.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

See Also

