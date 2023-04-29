Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,139,000 after buying an additional 192,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,017,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Synaptics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,608,000 after buying an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Price Performance

Synaptics stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.61. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $172.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.