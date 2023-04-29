Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

