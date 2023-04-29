T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.55.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

