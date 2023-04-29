TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

TC Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 85.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect TC Energy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

TC Energy stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

