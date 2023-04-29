TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 666 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,753,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.