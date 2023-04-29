TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 223.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Block by 468.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 35,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC increased its stake in Block by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 87,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Block by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Block by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 199,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

SQ stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $110.44.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,535. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

