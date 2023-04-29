TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $107,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $170.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

