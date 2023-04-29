TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $63,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after buying an additional 3,952,516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2,964.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
C stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
