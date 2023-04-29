TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Insider Activity

Moderna Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.