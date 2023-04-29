TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 108 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 81.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after purchasing an additional 176,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $371.32 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $392.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

