TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $636.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $637.84 and a 200 day moving average of $597.58. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

