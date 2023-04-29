TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:APD opened at $294.36 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

