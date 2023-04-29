TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,278 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Broadcom worth $126,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $626.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.61. The stock has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

