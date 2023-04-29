TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 86,616 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $145,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $12,416,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,965,000 after acquiring an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMD opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.