TD Asset Management Inc Buys 35,801 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Zoetis worth $164,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Stock Performance

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS opened at $175.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

