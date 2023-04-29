TD Asset Management Inc Buys 73,241 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,044,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $112,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

