TD Asset Management Inc Has $157.74 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of ASML worth $157,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 31.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $636.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $637.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

