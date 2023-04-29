TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 161,750 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.26% of Yum! Brands worth $92,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $140.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

