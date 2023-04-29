TD Asset Management Inc Sells 95,848 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,848 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $106,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

