TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.22% of Lululemon Athletica worth $89,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,824,000 after purchasing an additional 158,079 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $379.93 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $386.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.03.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

