Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.00

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
Teijin Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.40.
About Teijin
Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.
