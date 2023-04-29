Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $635-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.72 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.70)-($1.25) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 696,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 454,528 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 381,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $5,486,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

