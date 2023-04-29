Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $4.56-4.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $19.00-19.20 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.40. 202,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $452.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,594. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $238,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

