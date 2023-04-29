Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $4.56-4.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $19.00-19.20 EPS.
Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:TDY traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.40. 202,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $452.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $238,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teledyne Technologies (TDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.