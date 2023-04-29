Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.00-19.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.15. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $4.56-4.66 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $414.40 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $452.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,594. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.