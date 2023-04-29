Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $48.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tenable stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $58,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 51.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tenable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Tenable by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 107,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

