Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$4.50 EPS.

Tennant Trading Up 14.8 %

NYSE TNC traded up $9.83 on Friday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 246,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Tennant news, Director Azita Arvani sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $164,000.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.