Territorial Bancorp Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 20.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

See Also

