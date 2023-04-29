Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Update

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 725,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.37. 199,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,264. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.65.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

