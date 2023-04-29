TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Up 35.4% in April

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

TTI opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $368.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 2.54. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

In other news, EVP Matthew Sanderson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,167. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other TETRA Technologies news, EVP Matthew Sanderson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 484,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,167. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brady M. Murphy bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $204,040. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.