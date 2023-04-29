Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.