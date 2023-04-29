TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

TFFP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 54,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,059. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFFP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at TFF Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,615 shares in the company, valued at $188,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,780. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 217,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 221,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 158,943 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

