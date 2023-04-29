The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,863 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $34,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

