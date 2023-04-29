The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Chemours has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemours to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $29.07 on Friday. Chemours has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.