The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Shares Up 1%

Shares of The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50.75 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.62). Approximately 11,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 66,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.61).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of £45.05 million, a PE ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.37.
The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.
