The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Short Interest Update

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.20. 17,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,898. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

