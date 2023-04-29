The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 180.0% in April

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.