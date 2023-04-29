The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Reduced by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,641,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $162.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

