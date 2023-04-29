The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Progressive worth $55,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after buying an additional 3,480,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,007,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.60.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $136.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.89. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

