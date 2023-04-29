The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 492,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of SGGEF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

