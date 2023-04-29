The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.98-1.60 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

SHYF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 452,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $874.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.99.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in The Shyft Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 261.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

