Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03, Briefing.com reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $554.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $560.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

